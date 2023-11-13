Congress questions violation of blanket ban on fireworks in Delhi

New Delhi: Regardless of the alarming pollution levels and the Supreme Court’s ban on the bursting of fireworks, key areas in Delhi saw people gathering around to celebrate Diwali with Fire-crackers that lasted till late on Diwali night.

Taking account of the use of fireworks in the national capital despite a blanket ban, Congress MP Manish Tewari said that all kinds of fireworks were used in Lutyens Delhi until 2 am on Diwali night.

Questioning the ban over the use of fireworks on Diwali, Congress MP Manish Tewari posted on X, “Last night in Lutyens Delhi firecrackers were bursting till 2 AM in the morning with sparklers, bombs, rockets and every other firecracker used on Deepawali on full and ferocious display. Didn’t the Supreme Court ban Firecrackers?”

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also wrote to the Delhi police on Monday seeking information on cases filed against the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night.

Gokhale has also alleged that several BJP MPs and ministers were bursting firecrackers in his neighbourhood despite a ban by the Supreme Court.

“Delhi Police needs to answer immediately and own responsibility for us breathing in a gas chamber. This morning, Delhi has woken up to a hazardous level of pollution with an AQI of 999+ thanks to the bursting of fireworks last night. Despite a ban by the Supreme Court, fireworks have been easily procured and used in the city. Last night, several BJP MPs and ministers were bursting firecrackers in my neighbourhood for hours at their “Diwali party”, the TMC MP wrote in a post on ‘X’.

In the wake of deteriorating air quality, the top court, in its order, emphasized that the ban be imposed on fireworks across all states, rather than sticking to the Delhi and the NCR region.

Despite a blanket ban on fireworks in the national capital, revellers across the city engaged in celebrating with firecrackers on Diwali night.

Earlier, on Friday, the Delhi government announced the ‘Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi’ campaign in the city amid concerns about the pollution numbers spiking after the Festival of Lights.