Swearing-in of new Karnataka CM on June 3 at Governor house

Bengaluru: The new Chief Minister of Karnataka will take oath on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, Congress state unit Working President G C Chandrashekhar said on Saturday, May 30.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Rajya Sabha member said, initially, there was confusion regarding the venue. Later, it was decided to hold it in the Governor’s House.” A decision has now been taken that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on June 3,” Chandrashekhar said.

The MP said the exact time of oath taking ceremony will be finalised and announced later in the day.

“The swearing-in ceremony on the 3rd will take place at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan,” he pointed out.

According to him, there were discussions on booking around 10,000 to 15,000 buses from different parts of the state to bring people to Bengaluru for a large-scale event, but keeping the fuel crisis and the traffic congestion in mind it was cancelled.

“The swearing-in ceremony should not be extravagant. It should be conducted as simply as possible and should reflect a spirit of work and service rather than display or pomp. The party has taken a decision and issued directions that the event should be conducted in a simple manner,” Chandrashekhar said.

He appealed to all party workers and supporters not to make efforts to rush to the venue and cooperate, so that there is no traffic congestion and no inconvenience to the public.

DKS elected as CLP leader

DK Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state, party sources said.

Senior leader Siddaramaiah, the outgoing chief minister, proposed Shivakumar’s name as the new leader of the legislature party at the meeting held at Vidhan Soudha. The meeting was overseen by AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

DKS’s astrologer predicts long stint for as CM

A prominent astrologer has predicted a long tenure for Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar at the helm of the state administration.

His prediction assumes significance as Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka.

Also Read Karnataka Congress set to pick DK Shivakumar as next CM at CLP meet today

Astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has given three dates for Shivakumar, the Kanakapura MLA, to take charge as the new CM.

“I have given him some three dates. I mean, Sunday (May 31), June 5 and June 6,” Guruji told PTI Videos.

He also said that Shivakumar would return to power after the 2028 Assembly elections.

Asserting that Shivakumar will have a long stint as chief minister, the astrologer said the former would get the backing of the Congress high command.

“He is not a one-day chief minister or one-time CM. He will play a long innings. His horoscope is very good. He will be there for Karnataka for a longer period of time,” the astrologer said.

He was also optimistic that the state would become healthy and wealthy under Shivakumar’s rule since he has a lot of vision for the state.



