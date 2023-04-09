Sweat behind sweet dates: Life of Indian farm workers in date farms in deserts

Dates are a staple of the Arab world. For the rest of the world, it is associated with the month of Ramzan, as its popularity reaches a peak in the holy month when Muslims prefer to break the fast with dates.

Dates or the date palm are mentioned in the Quran 22 times, indicating that the significance of the dry fruit is rooted deep in Islam. The date was one of Prophet Muhammad’s favourite and most desired food items as well.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, is not only the largest producer of oil but also dates in the world. The Kingdom harvests more than 300 types of dates across the country. Khalas, Sukkari and Ajwa varieties are the most sought ones. Saudi Arabia is also one of the major sourcing countries of dates for India.

The harvesting of date is a prime agricultural activity in Saudi Arabia where more than 33 million palm trees in more than 123,000 agricultural holdings exist. Indians including many from Telangana constitute a significant workforce in date farming.

Dates are high in sugar and vitamins such as potassium and magnesium for consumers but it is full of spine-thorns like the ones on roses, but much larger in size. Working on these farms is not easy and the routine mishap of pricking is painful.

Mortad Sri Babu, a native of Darpalli Mandal in the Nizamabad district, has been engaged in the harvesting of dates for over a decade in Saudi Arabia.

“When thorns prick our arms and fingers, we are not able to move our arms for three to four days because of the pain,” he said, adding that the workers also have brave venomous snakes and scorpions.

Each acre contains 150 trees, and each tree yields about 5-6 cartons of date, equivalent to about a quintal. The crop yields about four months before Ramzan.

“After the harvesting cycle and production, we prefer to go to our homeland where we can attend the Dasara festival along with our loved ones,” Babu said.

Babu is among one of the thousands of Telangana date farm workers in Saudi Arabia.