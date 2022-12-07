Sweden: Destroyed Quran left near entrance of Stockholm mosque

The mosque has been subjected to Islamophobic attacks before, where anti-Islamic graffiti and writings were painted on its door.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 7th December 2022 2:17 pm IST

A mosque in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, was subjected to an Islamophobic attack where a copy of the Quran was destroyed and hung with chains near the entrance of a mosque.

The Stockholm Mosque on Friday published, through its account.

The mosque administration pointed out that the Stockholm mosque and its visitors are constantly receiving threats from racists.

It indicated that they decided to publish the picture and information about the attack in order to draw public attention and prevent hate crimes from becoming normal.

