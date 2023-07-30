Sweden re-examines residency of Iraqi refugee who desecrated Quran

Stockholm: Swedish migration agency is re-examining the residence permit of an Iraqi refugee behind several incidents of Quran desecration in Stockholm in recent weeks.

Thirty-seven-year-old Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque and also held protests in front of the Iraqi Embassy during which he kicked and tore up a copy of the book.

The migration agency said on Friday, July 28, it is re-examining his immigration status after receiving information from Swedish authorities that gave it a reason to investigate whether his status in Sweden should be revoked.

“It is a statutory measure that is taken when the Swedish migration agency receives such information and it is too early to say anything about the outcome of the case,” a representative for the agency said in a statement to Reuters.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the man has a temporary residence permit in Sweden that is due to expire in 2024.

The Quran-burning protests, which also took place in Denmark, angered many Muslims and sparked diplomatic outrage.

Denmark and Sweden have repeatedly said they deplore the actions but cannot stop the protesters.