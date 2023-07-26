Quran desecrated again in front of Pakistan embassy in Denmark

The members of a Danish far-right anti-Islamic group once again desecrated a copy of the holy Quran in front of the Pakistan embassy in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen on Wednesday, July 26.

The extremists group “Danish Patriots” burned the holy book. In the video posted by the group, they stomped upon the Pakistani flag and burnt a copy of Quran.

On Tuesday, July 25, the group burned the copies of the Quran in front of Turkish and Egypt embassies in Copenhagen.

Also Read Extremists desecrate Quran again in Denmark’s Copenhagen

Two similar incidents have occurred in Sweden on June 28 and July 20. Burning the copy of Quran in the two Scandinavian countries has sparked condemnation and protests from across the Muslim world, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.

On July 25, the Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs summoned the Swedish Chargé d’Affairs to condemn the desecration of the copies of Quran.

Also Read After Sweden, extremist group desecrates Quran in Denmark

On July 24, Turkey said, that it strongly condemned the “despicable attack” against the Quran, and called on Denmark to take the necessary measures to prevent this “hate crime” against Islam.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said in a statement the “desecration of the Quran, or any other holy scripture, is an offensive and disrespectful act, and a clear provocation.”