Sweet shops rename ‘Mysore Pak’ to ‘Mysore Shree’ amid India-Pak tensions

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, sweet shops in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have taken the unusual step of renaming popular sweets by dropping the word ‘Pak’ from their names.

A shopkeeper told NDTV that they replaced ‘Pak’ with ‘Shree’ across all their sweets. For example, ‘Moti Pak’ is now ‘Moti Shree’, ‘Gond Pak’ has become ‘Gond Shree’, and ‘Mysore Pak’ is renamed ‘Mysore Shree’.

It’s important to note that the term ‘Pak’ in these sweets does not refer to Pakistan; rather, it means ‘sweet’ in Kannada. In ‘Mysore Pak’, a dry sweet made with condensed milk and named after Mysore in Karnataka, the word ‘Pak’ refers to the sugar syrup used in its preparation.

This change follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month, which killed 26 people. After uncovering cross-border links to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In response, Pakistan conducted missile and drone attacks that were successfully intercepted. Indian forces retaliated by striking airfields in Pakistan. The hostilities ended with a ceasefire declared on May 10.