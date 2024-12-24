2024: Double Ka Meetha rules Hyderabad with over Rs 2L orders on Swiggy

Hyderabad: The city’s love for sweets reached new heights this year as Double Ka Meetha emerged as the star dessert with a whopping Rs 2.01 lakh orders on Swiggy.

Despite the rise of new culinary dishes and chocolates, Hyderabad during the festival season witnessed the revival of traditional flavours with desserts like Ghee Mysore Pak, Double Ka Meetha, Kaja, Poornam Boorelu, Churna, Boondi Ladoo, and Apricot Cake taking centre stage.

However, the love for sweet treats didn’t end there. Hyderabad achieved a sugary milestone on Mother’s Day ordering a record 8,050 cakes averaging five cakes per minute.

The Diwali celebrations were particularly extravagant, with one user splurging Rs 35,500 on the rich and indulgent Kaju Katli while another spent Rs 31,460 on 40 boxes of pure ghee motichoor ladoo.

Double Ka Meetha: Hyderabad’s beloved dessert of rich flavours

Double ka meetha is a beloved Hyderabadi dessert, a treat that captures the essence of the city’s culinary heritage. It’s a bread pudding made with fried bread slices soaked in sweetened milk with a mixture infused with spices like saffron and cardamom. The result is a sweet combination of textures and flavours offering delight for the senses.

Also Read Bakri Eid: Sale of bread goes up in Hyderabad

Here are some popular spots in Hyderabad to enjoy Hyderabad’s favourite dessert: Meethe Miya, Chicha’s, Sarvi Food Court, Shah Ghouse Restaurant, and many more.