Sweeten your Eid getaway: Emirates offers free ice cream at Dubai airport

The airline reported increased passenger numbers ahead of Eid Al Adha and issued a travel advisory to ease the travel process.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 6:17 pm IST
Two Emirates staff serve complimentary ice cream from a red and white striped cart to two young children at Dubai International Airport, with a modern terminal and travelators in the background.
Emirates delights passengers with free ice cream at Dubai International Airport for Eid. Photo: Emirates

As Dubai departure numbers rise in the approach to the Eid Al Adha holiday, Emirates is adding a sweet touch to passengers’ journeys by offering complimentary ice cream at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Available in Terminal 3 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 6 to 20, between 12 pm and 6 pm, the free treats are served from four eye-catching carts located across the departures area.

Travellers can enjoy a choice of mango, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream, as well as passionfruit or raspberry sorbet, before jetting off on their Eid break.

MS Creative School

With a high volume of passengers expected during the holiday season, particularly between June 1 and 9, Emirates encourages customers to take advantage of its convenient and remote check-in options to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Tips for a stress-free departure

To avoid delays and ensure a seamless journey, Emirates advises:

  • Arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before your flight
  • Clear immigration no later than 1.5 hours before departure
  • Be at your boarding gate at least 1 hour before departure

Time-saving check-in options

  • Home check-in: Book at least 24 hours before departure to have an agent complete the check-in process at your home, hotel, or office.
  • Mobile app and website: Use the Emirates app or website to check in, download boarding passes, manage your booking, and more.
  • Early bag drop: Drop off your luggage the night before or up to 24 hours ahead of your flight at the airport.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 6:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button