Sweeten your Eid getaway: Emirates offers free ice cream at Dubai airport

As Dubai departure numbers rise in the approach to the Eid Al Adha holiday, Emirates is adding a sweet touch to passengers’ journeys by offering complimentary ice cream at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Available in Terminal 3 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 6 to 20, between 12 pm and 6 pm, the free treats are served from four eye-catching carts located across the departures area.

Travellers can enjoy a choice of mango, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream, as well as passionfruit or raspberry sorbet, before jetting off on their Eid break.

With a high volume of passengers expected during the holiday season, particularly between June 1 and 9, Emirates encourages customers to take advantage of its convenient and remote check-in options to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Tips for a stress-free departure

To avoid delays and ensure a seamless journey, Emirates advises:

Arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before your flight

Clear immigration no later than 1.5 hours before departure

Be at your boarding gate at least 1 hour before departure

Time-saving check-in options

Home check-in: Book at least 24 hours before departure to have an agent complete the check-in process at your home, hotel, or office.

Mobile app and website: Use the Emirates app or website to check in, download boarding passes, manage your booking, and more.