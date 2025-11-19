‘Swiggy dad’ goes viral for teaching daughter between breaks

Delivery agents’ jobs are no easy work. With constantly having to be outside, rain or shine, door to door, they have to grit their teeth and endure it.

A Swiggy deliveryman stole the internet’s heart after a video of him squeezing in lessons for his daughter between delivery breaks went viral.

Travel influencer Abhigya shared a video on Instagram of a heartwarming scene that appeared to be a ‘Swiggy Dad’ helping his preschooler daughter with her homework or studies.

The post was captioned with, “Meet the ultimate #SwiggyDad! This dad’s love isn’t just silent and powerful – it’s loud and proud!”

Observing the smile he gave when he spotted her taking the video, Abhigya wrote, “He’s the epitome of resilience and strength. His bright smile and never-give-up attitude inspire everyone around him, including me!”

With over eight lakh views, the comment section is now flooded with people praising his dedication and sharing how emotional the moment made them feel.

A person commented, “One day his daughter will make him proud.”

Another comment read, “Gajra in her hair. God bless them both!”

“Watching this post after 8 weeks.. and still @swiggyindia has not responded to a single comment!! Sorry, Swiggy, ur delivery guys are far better than you as they deliver the order on TIME,” one person pointed out.

The video moved people across the internet, prompting a genuine appreciation for gig workers and the hard work they put in every day. It’s not an easy job, yet they push through.

Especially the way this man still set aside time to focus on his daughter only made viewers admire him more.