Swiggy launches 15 min food delivery app ‘Snacc’

Amid rising competition in the delivery app market, food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has launched a separate application, Snacc, promising food delivery in just 15 minutes.

The app was launched on January 7 and is currently available in select areas of Bengaluru.

Snacc can be downloaded from both iOS and Android stores.

The app’s landing page features a menu categorized into options such as Indian breakfast, coffee, beverages, and eggs and protein.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Swiggy plans to expand Snacc to other parts of the country in the future.

Interestingly, the concept for the app and its offerings was reportedly developed only around mid-December.

In a related move, online food aggregator Zomato has also entered the quick delivery space, offering a similar 15-minute delivery service.

As reported by Mint, a ’15 mins delivery’ tab appears in Zomato’s app’s Explore section, providing customers with a list of food options available for quick delivery within a 1.5 km radius. However, it remains unclear if this option has been rolled out nationwide.