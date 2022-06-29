Swiss Re India signs MoU with IIRM to enhance insurance industry

Hyderabad: Swiss Re, the Switzerland-based reinsurance company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM). The partnership aims to work together to strengthen re/insurance academia in India.

Swiss Re Global Business Solutions India will collaborate closely with IIRM on its Post Graduate Degree in Management, offering short modules, conducting lectures on re/insurance topics, and creating opportunities for IIRM students through internships and job placements.

Amit Kalra, Swiss Re’s Head GBS Centres India said “Swiss Re is committed to the growth and development of India’s insurance sector. Together with IIRM, we will work to equip the industry with upskilled professionals, who play an important role in building India’s resilience and narrowing the nation’s insurance protection gap.”

Together, Swiss Re and IIRM will undertake industry research to improve overall knowledge on the insurance ecosystem. Through the partnership, both organisations will explore the possibility of Swiss Re becoming a representative member on IIRM’s advisory panel and Academic Governing Council.

Shri Suresh Mathur, Managing Director of IIRM, added “We are happy to partner with Swiss Re in supporting the insurance and allied industries with work-ready professionals. We trust and value Swiss Re’s expertise and deep understanding of the insurance ecosystem, and that they will bring global best practices to better prepare students for a dynamic professional environment.”

Following the successful implementation of the collaborative program, Swiss Re and IIRM aim to offer joint certification on technical topics such as global reinsurance and insurance trends, as well as other value-added courses.