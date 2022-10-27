Sword attack at NZ PM’s Auckland office, woman arrested

According to emergency services, the sword outside the Mt Albert electorate office on New North Rd in Morningside was found on the ground outside.

Sword attack at NZ PM's Auckland office, woman arrested
Jacinda Ardern's

Auckland: Police in New Zealand arrested a woman on Thursday in connection with a sword attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electorate office in Auckland.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the 57-year-old woman, adding that she was “currently assisting police with our inquiries into the matter”, reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper.

So far, no injuries have been reported, Xinhua news agency quoted the emergency services as saying.

A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries were also underway.

Ardern is presently in Antarctica for a four-day visit celebrating the 65th anniversary of New Zealand’s Scott Base, the country’s only research station in the icy continent.

She is slated to return on Friday.

