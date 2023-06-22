Sylvester daCunha, creator of iconic ‘Amul girl’ campaign, passes away

Sylvester daCunha conceived the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign for Amul, the brand owned by GCMMF, in 1966 which introduced the 'Amul Girl' to the world which continues even today.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd June 2023 1:56 pm IST

Mumbai: Advertising industry veteran Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the iconic ‘Amul Girl’ campaign that started in the 1960s, has died, the Gujarat-based milk cooperative that owns the dairy brand said on Wednesday.

“Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, chairman of daCunha Communications last night (Tuesday) at Mumbai,” said Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

Sylvester daCunha conceived the ‘Utterly Butterly’ campaign for Amul, the brand owned by GCMMF, in 1966 which introduced the ‘Amul Girl’ to the world which continues even today.

MS Education Academy

Rahul daCunha, Sylvester daCunha’s son, is now at the helm of the advertising agency started by his father.

Tributes for Sylvester daCunha poured in with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalling that Amul’s iconic leader V Kurien had acknowledged his creative genius.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien termed Sylvester daCunha as an advertising legend in a condolence message shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd June 2023 1:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button