Sympathizers of Millat Seminar to be organized by Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam shortly

Hyderabad: It is a fact that the Muslim community is lagging behind in Socio-economic and educational sectors. Some people may get wrong impression by seeing the extravagance in marriages by some well off Muslim families.

This apart, the fact remains that the overwhelming majority of Muslim families are economically poor and lagging in educational field. There is no doubt that the progress of any community depend on education. Thus, it is the need of the hour to encourage and guide the Muslim youths towards the education and commercial sectors.

But there is a big question as to who will guide the Muslim youths in education, technology and economic sectors. Who will tell them what to do and how and where to begin. Who will tell them the importance of education and tell them about the economic opportunities available. Similarly, there is another question: where to start this initiative.

Muslim localities are the place from where such an initiative can be launched. With regard to the question who will lead such initiative. The answer is that there are thousands of well educated technocrats like engineers, doctors, IT experts, educationists and artists who after having served their lives in their successful careers are passing retired life with their children and grand children. Many of them have community service spirit and time at their disposal. Such persons can come forward to lead the Muslim youths. They can play an important role in enlightening the Muslim youths about the educational and job opportunities and help in creating discipline among them.

In order to bring a socio-economic change in Muslim community and to avail the community services of such highly educated technocrats the Siasat Daily and Faiz-e-Aam Trust are planning to organize a seminar shortly at Mehboob Hussain Jigar Hall, at Siasat Compound under the guidance of Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary Faiz-e-Aam Iftikhar Hussain and Trustee of the Faiz-e-Aam and Director of Bi Bi Amina Multi Speciality Hospital, Chandrayangutta Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddin.

The sympathizers of the Community are requested to join this campaign.