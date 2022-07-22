Syria: 3 dead, 7 injured in Israeli air strike near Damascus

Damascus: An Israeli air strike on Syria’s capital, Damascus at dawn on Friday, killed three soldiers and injured seven others, Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.

Israel carried out air aggression with rockets from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus.

The agency said that the Syrian air defence confronted the missiles and shot down some of them, while 3 soldiers were killed and 7 wounded, in addition to some material losses.

It is noteworthy that Friday’s bombing is the second in a week, as Israel targeted areas in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport, last Tuesday, and this bombing is the fifteenth since the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria, targeting Syrian army sites and Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Israel rarely confirms that it has carried out strikes in Syria, but it reiterates that it will continue to confront what it describes as Iran’s attempts to entrench its military presence in Syria.

The Israeli army justified these attacks as necessary to prevent Iran from gaining a foothold on Israel’s borders, while Tehran asserts that the presence of elements of its forces in Syria is for advisory missions.

In June 2022, the Israeli Air Force bombed Damascus International Airport, causing severe damage to its runways and rendering this vital facility out of service for two weeks.

At the time, Israel said that its bombardment targeted ammunition stores in the vicinity of the airport belonging to Hezbollah and Iranian forces.