Israeli missile strike launched from the Mediterranean also wounded another and caused material damage.

Published: 19th November 2022
Syria: Four soldiers killed in Israeli missile strike
Photo: Sana News Agency

Damascus: Four Syrian soldiers were killed on Saturday by an Israeli missile strike in central and coastal areas of the war-torn country.

The Israeli missile strike launched from the Mediterranean also wounded another and caused material damage, reports Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

This is a continuance of a string of Israeli attacks on military sites in Syria, it said.

On November 13, two Syrian soldiers were killed by an Israeli attack on a military air base in the central province of Homs.

