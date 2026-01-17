Syrian Army enters Deir Hafer town after Kurdish fighters withdraw

Hamima: Syrian government forces entered the outskirts of a northern town Saturday, January 17 morning after the command of Kurdish-led fighters said it would evacuate the area in an apparent move to avoid conflict.

This came after deadly clashes erupted earlier this month between government troops and the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest. It ended with the evacuation of Kurdish fighters from three neighbourhoods taken over by government forces.

An Associated Press reporter saw on Saturday government tanks, armoured personnel carriers and other vehicles, including pickup trucks with heavy machine-guns mounted on top of them, rolling toward the town of Deir Hafer from nearby Hamima after bulldozers removed barriers. There was no SDF presence on the edge of the town.

Meanwhile, the Syrian military said Saturday morning its forces were in full control of Deir Hafer, captured the Jarrah airbase east of the town, and were working on removing all mines and explosives. It added that troops would also move toward the nearby town of Maskana.

Over the past two days, more than 11,000 people fled Deir Hafer and Maskana using side roads to reach government-controlled areas after the government announced it would launch an offensive to take the two towns.

On Friday night, after government forces started pounding SDF positions in Deir Hafer, the Kurdish-led fighters’ top commander Mazloum Abdi posted on X that his group would withdraw from contested areas in northern Syria. Abdi said SDF fighters would relocate east of the Euphrates River starting 7:00 AM Saturday.

بناء على دعوات من الدول الصديقة والوسطاء، وإبداءنا لحسن النية في إتمام عملية الدمج والالتزام بتنفيذ بنود اتفاقية العاشر من آذار، قررنا سحب قواتنا غدا صباحاً الساعة 7. من مناطق التماس الحالية شرقي حلب والتي تتعرض لهجمات منذ يومين، وذلك نحو إعادة تموضع في مناطق شرق الفرات. — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) January 16, 2026

The easing of tension came after US military officials visited Deir Hafer on Friday and held talks with SDF officials in the area.

The United States has good relations with both sides and has urged calm.

The SDF’s decision to withdraw from Deir Hafer was made after Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree Friday boosting the rights of the country’s Kurds, who made up about 10% of Syria’s population of 23 million before the conflict began in 2011.

Over the past decades, Syria’s Kurds had been marginalised and deprived of their cultural rights under the rule of the Baath party that ran Syria for six decades until Bashar Assad’s fall in December 2024.

Al-Sharaa’s decree recognised Kurdish as a national language, along with Arabic, and adopted the Newroz festival, a traditional celebration of spring and renewal marked by Kurds around the region, as an official holiday.