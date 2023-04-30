Syria’s air defences intercept fresh Israeli missile attack

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 30th April 2023 9:19 am IST
Russian strikes on Syria's Idlib province kill 120 rebels
Representative Image

Damascus: Syrian air defences intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs, state media reported.

The air defences were responding to hostile targets in the skies of Homs, said the report, spelling out no further details, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

Three civilians were injured in the attack, according to the Syrian Defence Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the missile destroyed a weapon depot for the Lebanese Hezbollah group in the Daba’a air base in Homs.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 30th April 2023 9:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button