T-Hub, ITFA sign MoU to boost India-Turkiye innovation, trade  

Hyderabad: T-Hub, a Hyderabad-based startup incubator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Turkiye Friendship Association (ITFA) to promote innovation, trade, and cultural exchange between India and Turkiye.

The agreement was formalized during ITFA’s inaugural event at the Turkish Consulate General in Jubilee Hills on Monday.

The partnership aims to connect startups, businesses, and experts from both countries by offering mentorship, market access, and joint events in key sectors like IT, software, pharma, defense, aerospace, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.

The MoU also supports academic and accelerator programs focused on emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and critical minerals, while encouraging collaboration in agriculture, textiles, machinery, and logistics.