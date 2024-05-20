T-JUDA warns of indefinite strike from May 22 if demands are not met

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has warned the State government that its members will be going on an indefinite strike starting May 22, if their long-standing demands and pressing issues were not resolved immediately.

In a letter addressed to the director of medical education, the junior doctors flagged the delay of 20-30 days in getting their stipend paid and insisted on the stipend release within 2-3 days post token number generation at the DME.

The association has also demanded a stipend of Rs 1,25,000 for super-speciality senior residents as honoured by the health, medical and family welfare department in 2022.

The junior doctors also urged the state government to ensure 15 % reservation for Telangana medical students in AP as stipulated by the AP government through a government order dated July 15, 2023, and also to address the security issues at various government hospitals by setting up security outposts and practising strict law enforcement against the assailants.

The association also demanded the construction of a new building for the Osmania General Hospital and flagged inadequate hostel facilities and lack of infrastructure including the high cost of transportation for medical students studying in medical colleges located far away from their place of stay.