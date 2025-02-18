T Kishankumar Reddy appointed as VC of JNTU Hyderabad

He has been serving as the professor emeritus, Mechanical Engineering, JNTU Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 18th February 2025 10:47 pm IST
T Kishenkumar Reddy appointed new vice-chancellor of JNTU Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Tadisina Kishenkumar Reddy, professor emeritus, Mechanical Engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has been appointed as its vice-chancellor by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday, February 18.

He will be holding the post for a three-year term.

Reddy, who, according to his linked in profile, has also been serving as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Malla Reddy Engineering College since June 2017; is also a member of the Lab Research Council of Defence Metallurgical Research Labs, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

His doctoral work was a live project from NASA Lewis Research Center, USA titled, “Thermal Stability of Distillate Hydrocarbon Fuels.”

Also Read
Hyderabad: T-Hub, GOIAS sign MoU for inter-startup promotion

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 18th February 2025 10:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button