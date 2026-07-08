T-Series to bring Tata family legacy to screen with new series

Mumbai: Following the success of their recent collaboration “Made in India: A Titan Story”, T-Series Films on Tuesday, July 7, announced that it has again joined hands with Almighty Motion Picture for “The Tatas”, a premium, multi-season drama series.

The upcoming series is adapted from journalist-author Girish Kuber’s acclaimed book, “The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation”, which won the Gaja Capital Business Book of the Year award.

Designed as a multi-generational saga, the show will chronicle the architecture of the Tata family, whose corporate ethos, industrial breakthroughs, and philanthropic institutions became deeply intertwined with the birth and evolution of modern India.

According to the makers, the narrative will span four distinct eras of the Tata lineage, beginning with founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and tracing the contributions of subsequent leaders, including Dorabji Tata, Ratan Tata, J R D Tata, and Ratan Naval Tata.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films said they are honoured to present “The Tatas” and hope it resonates in a similar way to “Made in India: A Titan Story”.

“The Tata family helped build the very idea of modern India. The love for ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ reaffirmed our belief that audiences are seeking stories that are authentic, inspiring and rooted in India’s rich legacy,” Kumar said in a statement.

Screenwriter Karan Vyas, who worked on “Made in India: A Titan Story”, has been roped in to adapt the book for the screen.

Describing the series as more than a corporate story, Vyas said, “The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realised that this isn’t merely corporate history; it is the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective.”

Prabhleen Sandhu, co-founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said they are honoured to bring the legacy of the Tatas to the screen.

“This is not just the story of a business empire; it is the story of ideas, values and institutions that shaped modern India,” Sandhu said.

The makers are yet to share details regarding the director and cast of “The Tatas”.