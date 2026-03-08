T20 World Cup 2026: India reach 203/1 after 15 overs against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan was giving Samson company on 52 off 24 balls, having reached his half-century in just 21 balls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2026 8:28 pm IST|   Updated: 8th March 2026 9:01 pm IST
T20 world cup
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand. (Source: PTI)

Ahmedabad: The in-form Sanju Samson was going strong on 89 off 45 balls as India reached 203 for one after 15 overs in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan was giving Samson company on 52 off 24 balls, having reached his half-century in just 21 balls.

This was after Abhishek Sharma blazed away to an 18-ball fifty, the opener finding form after an indifferent run in last one week.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Abhishek got out for a 21-ball 52, but Samson and Ishank Kishan looked in imperious touch.

The India batters mostly dealt in fours and sixes after being asked to bat first by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

The Kiwis brought back in pacer Jacob Duffy to their playing eleven in place of all-rounder Luke McConchie.

MS Admissions 2026-27

India retained the same eleven from the second semifinal against England in Mumbai.

Brief Scores:

India: 203/1 in 15 overs (Abhishek Sharma 52, Sanju Samson batting 89, Ishan Kishan batting 54 off 24).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2026 8:28 pm IST|   Updated: 8th March 2026 9:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button