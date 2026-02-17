T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe enter Super 8s after washout against Ireland

Pallekele: Zimbabwe on Tuesday entered the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup after their crucial Group B match against Ireland was washed out due to rain, a result that also eliminated former champions Australia and Ireland from the tournament.

Both teams were awarded one point each. The shared points took Zimbabwe to five, enough to secure a Super 8 berth. They will face India in their opening Super 8 match on February 26 in Chennai.

“As much as we have achieved, it is just a tick in the box and not the whole box. There will be a small celebration, but we will then focus on the next game. It is just a small tick in what we have set out to achieve,” Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said.

Zimbabwe, which failed to qualify for the 2024 editions, became the seventh team to get a ticket to the Super 8s, completing group G1, also comprising India, South Africa and West Indies.

Zimbabwe will play their final group match against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 19.

Group G2 consists of Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and either Pakistan or the USA. All their matches will be held in Colombo and Pallekele.

“The coach, we will sit down, we have the data on them (Sri Lanka), and we will try to win that game. Qualifying has not changed our ultimate goal,” Raza said.

“Everyone loves an underdog story. Every condition we find ourselves in, if we get a day or two to train, we try to learn those conditions. We train, try and assess the conditions, see the previous games (at that venue), and try to put together a good game of cricket.”

With table-toppers Sri Lanka (6) having already qualified for the Super 8s, the contest held significant importance for Zimbabwe and Ireland, who had come into the game with four and two points respectively.

Australia were also on two points following their defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The former champions needed Zimbabwe to lose both their remaining matches to stay in contention, but persistent rain ended their hopes.

The toss at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was initially delayed due to drizzle, with the ground remaining under covers for a considerable period.

However, continuous rain and a wet outfield prevented any play, confirming Zimbabwe’s progression to the Super 8 stage.

Undeterred by the rain, Zimbabwe supporters were seen celebrating their team’s qualification, singing and dancing despite the gloomy weather.

“Whichever corner they are sitting in, they will be the loudest. They keep lifting us up. But when we hear them, it gives us energy,” Raza said.

“These guys have done it out of their own pockets. Hopefully, it is the start of many more fans coming in. We will try everything to raise the Zimbabwe flag high.

“Hopefully, the numbers will increase, and hopefully this is the start of a culture of fans going wherever the team plays,” he added.