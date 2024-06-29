T20 World Cup: India wins against South Africa by 7 runs

Mumbai: India defeated South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to captured their second ICC T20 World Cup championship.

Jasprit Bumrah provided India with the first breakthrough when he cleaned up Reeza Hendricks for four in the second over.

Arshdeep Singh struck in the third over when he had South Africa captain Aiden Markram (4) caught behind.

Axar Patel cleaned up Tristan Stubbs (31) to break a dangerous third-wicket stand after the right-hander added 58 runs with de Kock, who was batting on 30 with Heinrich Klaasen (8 not out) on the other end.

Brief scores: India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa 81/3 in 10 overs (Quinton de Kock 30*, Tristan Stubbs 31; Arshdeep Singh 1/8).

(With inputs from PTI)