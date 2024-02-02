T20 World Cup ticket prices, India-Pakistan match date – Everything you need to know

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the ticket prices for the T20 World Cup 2024, India-Pakistan match date and introduced a public ballot system for allocating seats in the matches.

The public ballot system aims to provide a fair chance to every applicant, as it does not operate on a first-come-first-served model.

T20 World Cup 2024 ticket price, public ballot

To secure seats in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches, interested individuals need to submit applications by February 7 at 11:59 pm Antigua Standard Time. Each individual can apply for up to six tickets per match, with no restriction on the number of matches they can attend.

After the public ballot period ends, successful applicants will receive an email notification along with a link to complete the payment process. If payment is not made within the specified timeframe, the tickets will be made available to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

T20 World Cup ticket prices range from USD 6 to 25. Those interested in applying for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 can submit details online.

Schedule

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held between June 2 and June 29, 2024. A total of 20 teams have qualified for the T20 ICC World Cup 2024. They are

United States West Indies Australia England India Netherlands New Zealand Pakistan South Africa Sri Lanka Afghanistan Bangladesh Ireland Scotland Papua New Guinea Canada Nepal Oman Namibia and Uganda

The T20 ICC World Cup, which began in 2007, has seen eight editions with six different teams claiming the title.

Following is the list of years and champions.

Year Champions 2007 India 2009 Pakistan 2010 England 2012 West Indies 2014 Sri Lanka 2016 West Indies 2021 Australia 2022 England

India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2024

India is set to clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup’s group stage on June 9 in New York, US.

India’s group schedule at T20 World Cup 2024:

India vs Ireland: June 5 in New York

India vs Pakistan: June 9 in New York

India vs USA: June 12 in New York

India vs Canada: June 15 in New York.

Tickets for all matches of the ICC T20 World Cup will first be sold through the public ballot and then through a first-come-first-served basis.