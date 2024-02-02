T20 World Cup ticket prices, India-Pakistan match date – Everything you need to know

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held between June 2 and June 29, 2024.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2024 12:05 pm IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2024
India's captain Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami celebrate the team's victory against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the ticket prices for the T20 World Cup 2024, India-Pakistan match date and introduced a public ballot system for allocating seats in the matches.

The public ballot system aims to provide a fair chance to every applicant, as it does not operate on a first-come-first-served model.

T20 World Cup 2024 ticket price, public ballot

To secure seats in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches, interested individuals need to submit applications by February 7 at 11:59 pm Antigua Standard Time. Each individual can apply for up to six tickets per match, with no restriction on the number of matches they can attend.

After the public ballot period ends, successful applicants will receive an email notification along with a link to complete the payment process. If payment is not made within the specified timeframe, the tickets will be made available to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

List of 20 qualified teams for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup ticket prices range from USD 6 to 25. Those interested in applying for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 can submit details online.

Schedule

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held between June 2 and June 29, 2024. A total of 20 teams have qualified for the T20 ICC World Cup 2024. They are

  1. United States
  2. West Indies
  3. Australia
  4. England
  5. India
  6. Netherlands
  7. New Zealand
  8. Pakistan
  9. South Africa
  10. Sri Lanka
  11. Afghanistan
  12. Bangladesh
  13. Ireland
  14. Scotland
  15. Papua New Guinea
  16. Canada
  17. Nepal
  18. Oman
  19. Namibia and
  20. Uganda

The T20 ICC World Cup, which began in 2007, has seen eight editions with six different teams claiming the title.

Following is the list of years and champions.

YearChampions
2007India
2009Pakistan
2010England
2012West Indies
2014Sri Lanka
2016West Indies
2021Australia
2022England

India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2024

India is set to clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup’s group stage on June 9 in New York, US.

India’s group schedule at T20 World Cup 2024:

  • India vs Ireland: June 5 in New York
  • India vs Pakistan: June 9 in New York
  • India vs USA: June 12 in New York
  • India vs Canada: June 15 in New York.

Tickets for all matches of the ICC T20 World Cup will first be sold through the public ballot and then through a first-come-first-served basis.

