List of 20 qualified teams for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

For the ninth edition of the T20 ICC World Cup in 2024, 20 teams have qualified. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, is scheduled from June 4 to 30, 2024.
In the upcoming tournament, India, having missed victory in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, aims to clinch the title, while defending champions England seek to retain it.
List of teams for T20 ICC World Cup 2024
A total of 20 teams qualified for the T20 ICC World Cup 2024. Following is the list of teams.
- United States
- West Indies
- Australia
- England
- India
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Ireland
- Scotland
- Papua New Guinea
- Canada
- Nepal
- Oman
- Namibia
- Uganda
Teams qualified through different means. The United States and West Indies qualified as hosts. Eight teams (Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka) qualified based on the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified through ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, while Ireland and Scotland qualified via the Europe Qualifier.
Papua New Guinea and Canada entered through the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier and Americas Qualifier, respectively. Nepal and Oman qualified through the Asia Qualifier, and Africa Qualifier led Namibia and Uganda into the T20 ICC World Cup 2024.
Champions so far
The T20 ICC World Cup, which began in 2007, has seen eight editions, with six different teams claiming the title.
Following is the list of years and champions.
|Year
|Champions
|2007
|India
|2009
|Pakistan
|2010
|England
|2012
|West Indies
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|2016
|West Indies
|2021
|Australia
|2022
|England
In 2022, England became the first men’s team to hold both the ICC T20 and ODI World Cups.