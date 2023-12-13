IPL 2024 auction: List of players announced as countdown begins

All set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction scheduled in Dubai on December 19 during which a list of 333 players will go under the hammer.

Twenty-three players, including Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav, have chosen the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore.

IPL 2024 available slots, list of players for auction

For the auction, there are 77 total slots, with 30 for overseas players.

Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians, and 119 are overseas players, including two from associate nations. To view the complete list of players for IPL 2024 auctions, click here.

The BCCI clarified that 173 players, including 50 foreigners, were retained by the 10 franchises for the 2024 edition, with a total spending of Rs 737.05 crore.

Also Read List of players retained, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 auction

KKR has highest available slots

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has 12 available slots which is the highest as it retained only 13 players, the least among the 10 franchises for IPL 2024.

Following is the list of players and available slots

Franchise Number of players Number of overseas players Available slots Overseas slots CSK 19 5 6 3 DC 16 4 9 4 GT 17 6 8 2 KKR 13 4 12 4 LSG 19 6 6 2 MI 17 4 8 4 PBKS 17 6 8 2 RCB 19 5 6 3 RR 17 5 8 3 SRH 19 5 6 3 Total 173 50 77 30 Source: IPL

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the fewest available slots due to retaining the highest number of players.