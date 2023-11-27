List of players retained, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Hyderabad: Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players such as Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, and others.
The franchise released six players, including Adil Rashid.
List of players retained, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Following is the list of players retained by the franchise:
- Abdul Samad
- Abhishek Sharma
- Aiden Markram
- Anmolpreet Singh
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Glenn Phillips
- Heinrich Klaasen
- Marco Jansen
- Mayank Agarwal
- Mayank Markande
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Rahul Tripathi
- Sanvir Singh
- Shahbaz Ahamad (T)
- T. Natarajan
- Umran Malik
- Upendra Singh Yadav
- Washington Sundar
List of players released by Sunrisers Hyderabad:
- Adil Rashid
- Akeal Hosein
- Harry Brook
- Kartik Tyagi
- Samarth Vyas
- Vivrant Sharma
IPL 2024 Auction
The auction for IPL 2024 is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team including Sunrisers Hyderabad in the current season of IPL has a budget of Rs 100 crore.
Not only is it the final year of the three-year contract for each player, but the IPL 2024 auction is also unique as it will be held outside India for the first time.