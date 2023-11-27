List of players retained, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Hyderabad: Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players such as Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, and others.

The franchise released six players, including Adil Rashid.

List of players retained, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Following is the list of players retained by the franchise:

Abdul Samad

Abhishek Sharma

Aiden Markram

Anmolpreet Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Glenn Phillips

Heinrich Klaasen

Marco Jansen

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Markande

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Rahul Tripathi

Sanvir Singh

Shahbaz Ahamad (T)

T. Natarajan

Umran Malik

Upendra Singh Yadav

Washington Sundar

List of players released by Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Adil Rashid

Akeal Hosein

Harry Brook

Kartik Tyagi

Samarth Vyas

Vivrant Sharma

IPL 2024 Auction

The auction for IPL 2024 is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team including Sunrisers Hyderabad in the current season of IPL has a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Here's the IPL 2024 Squad Summary ahead of the #IPL Player Auction 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/FD8OO85g5M — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 26, 2023

Not only is it the final year of the three-year contract for each player, but the IPL 2024 auction is also unique as it will be held outside India for the first time.