Another B-town actress is getting married. Destination? Udaipur

Mumbai: Bollywood is buzzing with wedding celebrations! Recently, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a dreamy wedding in Goa and we are still drooling over their photos. And now, another top actress is gearing up to take her relationship to the next level. We are talking about Taapsee Pannu!

According to the latest reports, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe are gearing up for their much-awaited wedding in the beautiful city of Udaipur. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, will be celebrating their union in a grand ceremony at the end of March.

Unlike some Bollywood weddings, this event is expected to be an intimate family affair, with no big A-list celebrities in attendance. The celebration will blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity, creating a mesmerizing display of love and culture.

Speaking to Brides Today in January this year, Taapsee Pannu shared her vision for the dream wedding, expressing a desire for a single-day affair adorned in tasteful nude and subtle colours. She said, “A single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life.”

Who is Mathias Boe?

Mathias Boe, a former professional badminton player from Denmark, boasts an impressive career, including a gold medal at the 2015 European Games and two-time European champions titles in 2012 and 2017. Having retired from professional badminton in 2020, Boe now serves as the men’s doubles coach for the India national badminton team, as per reports.

We can’t wait to see Taapsee as a bride!