Taapsee Pannu mocks Alia Bhatt with ‘I am not pregnant yet’ remark?

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu, the incredibly talented actress who made her Bollywood debut with the film Chashme Baddoor, quickly won the hearts of the audience. This actress recently took part in an interesting ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. Taapsee’s fun and playful side was revealed during the session, which fans adore.

Everyone’s attention was drawn to a question about her marriage plans. Taapsee responded with her trademark wit, “I’m not pregnant yet,” followed by infectious laughter. While she did not mention any names, her response sparked speculation that she took a dig at some Bollywood actresses who had recently married including Alia Bhatt who had announced her pregnancy just a few days after her wedding.

Taapsee, who is known for keeping personal matters private, added, “Not anytime soon. I’ll notify everyone.” This intriguing statement has fans anticipating future announcements about her marital plans. It’s worth noting that the talented actress is currently rumoured to be dating former badminton player Mathias Boe.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is presently preoccupied with the filming of her eagerly awaited projects. She co-stars in “Dunki” with the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and has the much-anticipated Tamil film “Alien” in the works.