Tabu & her childhood in Mallepally, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tabassum Fatima aka Tabu is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood. The diva, who is known for her looks and soothing voice, made her acting debut with Bazar in 1982, and later she went on to work in movies across India in both Bollywood and south industries. Today, Tabu is celebrating her 52nd birthday and we have found some deeply dug truths about the actress and her childhood in Hyderabad.

Tabu’s childhood, schooling and more

Tabu spend her childhood and early teenage in the City of Nizams. According to our exclusive sources, the Golmaal Again actress used to reside with her maternal grandparents in Mallepally. She did her schooling at St. Ann’s High School, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad.

Why Tabu hates using her father’s surname ‘Hashmi’

In one of her old interviews with Simi Garewal on ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, she opened up about being raised by her grandparents and also talked about not using her father’s surname. Tabu said that her parents (Jamal Hashmi and Rizwana Hashmi) got divorced when she was a child and since then she doesn’t have any connection with her father. She also shared that she never felt the need to use his name as she can’t recall having any childhood memory of him.

Tabu said, “I had a great childhood, we lived in Hyderabad all our lives, I lived with my grandparents (mother’s parents) after my parents divorced. My mum was a teacher and so I ended up spending more time with her mother, and my grandmother would pray and read books.”

Speaking about her surname and why she never used it (Hashmi), the actor said, “I never really used it, I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname, it was always Tabassum Fatima, which was my middle name. In school, Fatima was my surname. I have no memories of him. My sister has met him on occasion, but I have never really felt like meeting him. I am not curious about him, I am happy the way I am, the way I have grown up. I am very settled in my own life.”

Tabu now owns a luxurious bungalow in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad that she reportedly bought in the 2000s.

What’s on her work front?

On the professional front, recently Tabu was praised for her fantastic performance in Kartik Aryan Starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2. She is also set to be seen in Dhrishyam 2 opposite Ajay Devgn.