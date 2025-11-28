Tahsildar in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 15K bribe

The accused officer, Veeraganti Mahendar, had demanded the bribe for transferring ownership of land.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th November 2025 10:01 pm IST
Image shows a government official nabbed by Telangana ACB for accepting a bribe
Mahabubabad Tahsildar nabbed by Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, November 28, arrested the tahsildar and joint sub registrar of Mahabubabad’s Pedda Vangara mandal for allegedly accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe.

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer, Veeraganti Mahendar, had demanded the bribe for transferring ownership of land. The bribe was routed through the officer’s driver Thuppani Goutham who has also been arrested.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th November 2025 10:01 pm IST

