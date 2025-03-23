Taiwan’s Sera Networks to invest Rs 300 cr for facility in Telangana

Hyderabad: Taiwan-based Sera Networks, in partnership with Hyderabad’s Resolute Appliances, is set to establish a cutting-edge electronics manufacturing facility in Kongarakalan E-City with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

This agreement was finalized during an official visit to Taiwan led by Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The delegation, headed by TGIC Managing Director Vishnuvardhan Reddy, played a crucial role in securing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sera Networks, a press release said.

The collaboration will focus on the joint production of advanced data centre switches, 5G technology equipment, and other high-end electronic components on a 10-acre site allocated by the Telangana government in E-City.

This project is expected to create approximately 2,000 jobs, further enhancing Telangana’s status as a key hub for networking and telecom innovation.