Take a tour inside Jasmin Bhasin’s luxurious home [Photos]

Mumbai: Actress Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction. She is among the most popular names of telly town. Jasmin, who enjoys massive fan following, has been part of several popular TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4 and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She has also featured in India’s biggest reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

In 2021, Jasmin fulfilled her dream of buying a house in Mumbai and in her recent interview with Pinkvilla, she gave her fans a tour of her space which is all things cozy and warm.

Speaking to the news portal, she said, “Honestly I wanted my house to look like a house, not like a five star hotel.” She gave complete tour of her her 2BHK apartment that boasts vibrant paintings adorning the walls and beautiful sculptures placed on tables and shelves, creating a unique and artistic ambiance.

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin’s Home Tour Pinkvilla YouTube

She took her fans inside her cozy bedroom, which has a minimalistic yet elegant decor. She also showed off her ‘closet of bags’ that is very dear to her. Check out some glimpses here.

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin is all set to star in ‘Warning 2’ that is slated to hit the screens on 17 November 2023.