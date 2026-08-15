Hyderabadis looking for a weekend shopping plan have a colourful option this week. The Thailand and International Shopping Festival and Lifestyle Furniture Expo is bringing products from several countries under one roof at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitec City.

The four day shopping event is being held from August 13 to 16, with fashion, jewellery, home decor and furniture on offer.

A little bit of the world in Hyderabad

The festival brings together products from countries including Thailand, Singapore, Korea, Dubai, Iran, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, along with products linked to Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey. It is a chance to browse international products without travelling abroad, while enjoying a leisurely outing.

Thailand takes centre stage with a wide variety of products. Visitors can browse Thai umbrellas, flowers, clothing, handbags, artificial jewellery, pearl jewellery, women’s accessories, home decor and children’s accessories.

For those who enjoy ethnic and colourful fashion, the shopping stalls also feature sarees and other traditional clothing.

The event offers an opportunity to discover designs and products that are not usually found in regular Hyderabad stores.

Jewellery, handbags and accessories

Fashion lovers may find plenty to browse here. The festival features women’s accessories, artificial jewellery and handbags, with products from different countries offering varied designs and styles.

There are also jewellery collections from Dubai and Iran, while Singapore brings handbags and women’s accessories.

The colourful accessories and detailed designs offer plenty for shoppers searching for something different.

Take home global flavours

The shopping experience also includes food products from different countries.

The festival features baklava, chocolates and perfumes from Dubai, while Iran brings products such as saffron, dates and chocolates. Afghanistan is represented by dry fruits, saffron and honey.

Give your home a makeover

The event also has a dedicated lifestyle and furniture section. Visitors can explore furniture from Indonesia and Malaysia, along with home decorative products and furnishings.

There are also handmade paintings, frames, carpets and rugs from Turkey, along with decorative artefacts and statues for people looking to add an international touch to their interiors.

Entry fee and timings

Entry to the festival is priced at Rs 50 per person. The event is open from 10 am to 8.30 pm.

The festival is taking place at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitec City, Hyderabad, from Thursday, August 13, to Sunday, August 16.

So, whether you are hunting for a colourful handbag, traditional clothing, jewellery, international food products or something new for your home, this shopping festival offers plenty to explore without leaving Hyderabad.

Event details