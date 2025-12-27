Hyderabadis love street food, the kind that is quick, flavour-packed and shared with friends after a long day. This season, that street food spirit is travelling far beyond local lanes and into a grand indoor setting at “Masterpiece: India’s Biggest Global Buffet” , with its International Street Food Festival in Hitec City.

Where the festival is happening

The festival is being hosted at Masterpiece: India’s Biggest Global Buffet, located on the 4th floor of Preston Prime Mall, right on the Hitec City-Gachibowli stretch.

Step inside and the scale immediately stands out.

This place doesn’t try to be “tiny and exclusive.” It goes the other way around 30,000 sq ft with 500+ seating, designed for families, office teams, birthdays, and those “everyone is in town” dinners.

The restaurant is large, airy and designed for crowds. Bright lighting, wide buffet counters and comfortable seating give it a lively yet relaxed feel, much like a festive food market under one roof.

What makes this festival special

This is not about one cuisine or one country. The International Street Food Festival brings together 300+ street-style classics inspired by famous food streets from across the world.

Expect flavours that travel from:

Asia: stir-fries, momos, baos and other quick wok-tossed favourites

Middle East: smoky grills and spiced bites

Europe: comforting street-style snacks

Latin America: bold, tangy and spicy flavours

Alongside these global tastes, there are also familiar Indian street-style elements that keep desi food lovers happy. Many dishes are served from live counters, which means food comes hot, fresh and customised just the way street food should be.

A buffet that encourages exploration

Because it is a buffet, guests don’t have to choose just one cuisine. You can start with Asian bites, move on to Middle Eastern grills, sample a few European comfort foods and still save space for desserts. The idea is simple: small portions, many plates, and lots of variety.

The dessert section is generous too, making it easy to end the meal on a sweet note or two.

Dates: 18 December to 4 January

Timings: 12 noon to 11 pm

Days: Every day

This makes it a good option for both lunch breaks and relaxed dinner plans during the holiday season.

Price point

While prices may vary slightly by day and offers, the buffet is generally priced around Rs.1,400-Rs.1,500 per person plus taxes. For the range and number of dishes on offer, it is positioned as a premium buffet experience rather than a quick snack stop.

Why should you go?

If you enjoy street food but prefer a clean, comfortable setting or if you like tasting many cuisines in one meal this festival is worth a visit. It suits families, office groups and anyone who wants a “world tour” without leaving Hyderabad.

For reservations, diners can call +91 99480 00818.

At Masterpiece’s International Street Food Festival, the streets of the world come together one plate at a time, right in the heart of Hitec City