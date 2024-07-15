Take action against erring Swachh autos: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata on Monday directed the department officials to focus on attendance of autos that pick up garbage in the city. She also ordered the commissioners to collect details of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Swachh autos which do not do their job well and to take appropriate action against them.

The new GHMC commissioner has been stressing on the need to keep Hyderabad clean ever since she took charge. Amrapali Kata has also been conducting surprise inspections over the last few weeks.

On Monday, the GHMC commissioner during a teleconference with additional, zonal commissioners and entomology chiefs said that the Swachh Autos should collect garbage in commercial areas at night. Zonal commissioners were also directed to focus on illegal constructions, said a press release from the civic body.

The GHMC commissioner stated that the tender process should be completed to undertake construction of large sumps at water logging points. She said that the information of people with dengue fever should also be sent from zones to the head office from day to day.