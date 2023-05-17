‘Take responsibility for paper leak..if you care..’: Sharmila to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader, YS Sharmila on Wednesday sent a reminder to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asking him to sign the affidavit that she released on his behalf, on Tuesday.

While taking to her official Twitter handle, Sharmila asked KCR to sign the affidavit and release his assurance that he sincerely cared for the youth and the students of the state.

KCR Garu @TelanganaCMO, Telangana is waiting for your signatures on this affidavit. If your Govt's intention is to conduct the TSPSC exam in a fair and transparent manner then have the courage to sign and give confidence to the youth of Telangana that their future will not be… pic.twitter.com/eRPZa4edUK — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) May 17, 2023

In a press release, she stated, “If Bangaru Telangana matters, then lend your golden signature for the sake of the golden future of the students. They are distressed and distraught with an uncertain future. Your signature on this affidavit makes it clear that you will conduct TSPSC exams in an efficient and fair manner.”

YS Sharmila on Tuesday released the affidavit that was specifically drafted for KCR, to ensure proper conduct of TSPSC re-examination.

While releasing the affidavit to the media, she said, “Today, we send this affidavit to our respected chief minister in his name, and to be signed and released by him to the people of the state, especially the youth and students who feel cheated by his government’s failures in not only generating employment but also messing up the conducting of examinations.”

The affidavit had assurance that the exam would be conducted without any leakages and malpractices. It also incorporated the apologies of the chief minister addressed to the state, owning responsibility for the leakage of TSPSC question papers.