Taking up national issues and overlooking local ones is funny: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana Party Chief Sharmila described the Chief Minister KCR’s foray into national politics overlooking the pressing local issues as “funny”. “The farmers and unemployed youth are committing suicide in Telangana,” she said.

“The Telangana government is not procuring paddy from the farmers. They are not getting the minimum support price. Their loans are not fully waived off,” Sharmila alleged.

Speaking about the farmers’ woes Sharmila said that during the Rythu Bandhu Utsav celebrations the farmers are committing suicide in front of the banks. “The loan sharks are exploiting the farmers in the state. The chief minister is unable to see the difficulties faced by them.”

“The unemployed youths are also committing suicide. The government is not releasing fee reimbursement to the students due to which they are facing difficulties in continuing their studies.

The Government employees are also deprived of their salaries,” Sharmila said.

“Instead of attending to the burning local issues the chief minister is taking interest in national politics by meeting chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, receiving leaders of Bihar opposition and Communist Parties in Pragati Bhavan,” she said.

Sharmila further said that those who struggled for Telangana state are being overlooked.

Under the KCR government, Telangana state is burdened under the loans. “During the 2018 Telangana general election KCR promised unemployment allowance to the youths which is still unfulfilled,” Sharmila said.