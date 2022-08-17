Talasani reviews arrangements for Ganesh festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth conduct of ensuing Ganesh festival in the city.

A coordination committee meeting on the conduct of the Ganesh festival which begins on August 31 was held at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCR HRDI) here on Tuesday.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali, MLA Danam Nagendar, MLC Prabhakar Rao, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha and senior officials from various departments were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the State government was promoting the ensuing Ganesh festival as eco-friendly and was encouraging the people for using the clay idols to protect the environment from pollution.

This time, the government has also decided to distribute about six lakh Ganesh clay idols in collaboration with GHMC, HMDA and the Pollution Control Board and encourage the people to celebrate the festival with the clay idols, he said.

The officials were also asked to take up the repair works of damaged roads related to the routes of Ganesh procession and complete them within stipulated period.

The Minister stated that the State government was planning to develop another 50 ponds, apart from the existing 25 ponds for the immersion of the Ganesh Idols across the twin cities.

Officials were directed to take all necessary arrangements, including the arrangements of cranes, lighting system, generators, services of professional swimmers and deputation of adequate sanitation workers.

On the occasion, Home Minister Mahmood Ali also directed the police officials to deploy additional forces for the bandobust and also depute Mufti police and She teams in the suspected areas.