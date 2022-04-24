Taleem-o-Tarbiyat is spreading financial literacy among Muslims: Zafar Sareshwala

Hyderabad: Former chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Zafar Sareshwala on Saturday gave the details of the Taleem-o-Tarbiyat program.

He said that under the program, workshops are conducted in various cities across the country. During the workshops, efforts are being made to spread financial literacy among Muslims.

In the workshops, experts from SBI, Union Bank, NSE, and BSE give training to students who are willing to start their startups or enter into capital markets i.e., stock market, etc.

When it all started?

It all started in 1992 when he realized that there is a need to educate Muslims. Initially, he started a vocational guidance center in Gujarat.

After returning from the UK in 2005, he realized that there is a need to create awareness about education among Muslims. With the efforts of many persons, the number of Muslim-run schools in Ahmedabad has increased from two to seventy.

Later, Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan too joined the mission to spread awareness among Muslims. Since 2015, many programs were conducted in various cities across the country.

In 2017, in collaboration with the United States’ TIE, a workshop was conducted to spread awareness about entrepreneurship.

So far, 40-45 thousand students took part in various workshops conducted in various cities across the country.

No fee for workshop

Giving the details, he said that on the day of the workshop, students get both transportation and lunch. Students do not have to pay a single rupee to attend the workshop, he added.

It may be mentioned that the normal fee for such a workshop ranges from Rs. 15, 000 to Rs. 20, 000 per day.

Replying to the question, ‘when he is going to conduct a workshop in Hyderabad’, he said it will be conducted soon.