Taliban reject Trump’s bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

Afghanistan: The Taliban government on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump’s bid to retake Bagram Air Base, four years after America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the sprawling military facility in the Taliban hands.

It is unclear what conversations the US has had with Afghan officials about returning to the country. But Trump hinted that the Taliban, who have struggled with an economic crisis, international legitimacy, internal rifts and rival militant groups since their return to power in 2021, could be open to allowing the US military back.

The chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected Trump’s assertions and urged the US to adopt a policy of “realism and rationality.” Afghanistan had an economy-oriented foreign policy and sought constructive relations with all states on the basis of mutual and shared interests, Mujahid posted on X.

اعلامیه مطبوعاتی امارت اسلامی در پیوند به سخنان اخیر رئیس جمهور امریکا

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

امارت اسلامی افغانستان در روشنایی اصول شرعی و سیاست خارجی متوازن و اقتصاد محور خویش، خواهان مناسبات مثبت بر اساس منافع دوجانبه و مشترک با تمام کشورها می باشد.

در تمام مذاکرات دو جانبه،… — Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) September 21, 2025

It had been consistently communicated to the US in all bilateral negotiations that Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity were of the utmost importance, he said.

“It should be recalled that, under the Doha Agreement, the United States pledged that it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs,’” he said. The US needed to remain faithful to its commitments, he added.

Also Read Taliban’s systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan

Mujahid did not reply to questions from The Associated Press about conversations with the Trump administration regarding Bagram and why Trump believed the US could retake it.

In August last year, the Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of their takeover at Bagram with a grand military display of abandoned US hardware, catching the eye of the White House. Trump has repeatedly criticised his predecessor, Joe Biden, for his “gross incompetence” during the withdrawal of US forces after the country’s longest war.