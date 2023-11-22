Talk at AMU on nodes of translation: Intellectual history between India and Germany

Aligarh: The German Section of the Department of Foreign Languages at Aligarh Muslim University hosted a resource talk on November 21 centering on the theme “Nodes of Translation: Intellectual History between Modern India and Germany.” Dr.

Razak Khan, a Research Fellow at the Centre for Modern Indian Studies, Georg-August-Universität Göttingen, Germany, delivered the talk.

Dr. Khan highlighted the significance of translations in knowledge production and distribution, emphasizing the historical knowledge exchange between AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). He specifically acknowledged the contributions of Sayyid Abid Husain (1896-1978) from JMI, who collaborated with German scholar Eduard Spranger and played a crucial role in Urdu-German translation.

The event was inaugurated by Professor Muhammad Azhar, Chairman of the Department and Dean of the Faculty of International Studies. Professor Mohammad Sajjad ( Department of History), in his welcome address, elaborated on the rich history of knowledge exchange between AMU and Germany. Syed Salman Abbas, Assistant Professor of the department, extended the vote of thanks.

