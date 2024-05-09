Talk of town: Age gap between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s much-awaited action film, “Sikandar,” has finally locked in its leading lady, and it’s none other than the talented Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for his work in “Ghajini,” Sikandar is an ambitious action-packed movie that is expected to mark Salman Khan’s grand comeback at the box office after a series of underperformers and flops.

The production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, officially announced Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Salman Khan. In their tweet, they wrote, “Welcoming the fabulous @iamRashmika to star opposite @BeingSalmanKhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025”.

Rashmika herself expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “You guys have been asking me for the next update for a long time, and here it is! Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honored to be a part of #Sikandar”.

However, the announcement of Rashmika starring opposite Salman in a film left fans divided. While many were thrilled about this fresh pairing and anticipated a blockbuster response at the box office, others pointed out the significant age difference between the two leading stars.

Salman Khan, at 58 years old, will turn 59 by the end of this year, while Rashmika recently celebrated her 28th birthday. The 30-year age gap has sparked discussions among fans, with some celebrating the unique pairing and others questioning the casting choice.

This isn’t the first time Salman Khan has been paired with a much younger actress. Saiee Manjrekar, who appeared alongside Khan in Dabangg 3 (2019), holds the record for being his youngest on-screen partner, with a 32-year age difference between them.

Despite mixed reactions, Sikandar is set to delight audiences with its action, drama, and star-studded cast, making it a must-watch for the upcoming Eid holiday.