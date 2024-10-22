Talk of Town: Price of Prabhas’ LV sunglasses in The Raja Saab poster

Hyderabad: As Prabhas’ birthday approaches, excitement is building with the release of a new poster from his upcoming movie, The Raja Saab. The poster has gone viral, showcasing Prabhas in a stylish, cool look. Wearing a checked shirt over a t-shirt, black pants, and a trendy pair of sunglasses, Prabhas is once again at the center of attention.

Swag turned up to the MAX 😎

&

Now….your Celebrations will go off in STYLE 😉



A ROYAL TREAT AWAITS on 23rd Oct 💥💥#Prabhas #TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/wEu31XSGFW — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) October 21, 2024

The sunglasses Prabhas is wearing in the poster have become a major talking point. These aren’t ordinary sunglasses—they are a luxurious pair from Louis Vuitton, priced at a stunning Rs. 88,000. Known for his taste in luxury fashion, Prabhas continues to surprise fans with his expensive style choices.

Fans Celebrate Ahead of Prabhas’ Birthday

Fans are already in celebration mode as Prabhas’ birthday approaches. This new poster has only added to the excitement. Social media is buzzing with fans sharing the poster and discussing Prabhas’ stylish look. The growing buzz around the movie has everyone eagerly awaiting more updates on The Raja Saab.

#TheRajaSaab is going places and the fever is INSANE💥💥



A Special Advance birthday poster showcased at the Nagaland Ticket to Hornbill Festival – One of India’s Biggest Music Celebrations! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



Just imagine the madness coming on October 23rd 🔥🔥#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/HicsSqcYDz — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) October 21, 2024

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People’s Media Factory, The Raja Saab is set to be a blockbuster. The film features a stellar cast, including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, and Yogi Babu. With music by Thaman, the movie will be released in multiple languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

What’s Next for Prabhas?

Beyond The Raja Saab, Prabhas has several exciting projects lined up. He will reprise his role as Deva in Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam and will also star in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans can also look forward to his cameo in Kannappa. In 2025, Prabhas will begin filming the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will be joined by Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.