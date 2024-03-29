Talk of Town: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 250 crore gift for daughter

Mumbai: Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are prepping up to complete their new under construction Rs 250 crore bungalow in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra. The couple’s coming move has sparked speculation that they might register the property in their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor’s name, potentially making her the ‘youngest and richest star kid’ in the industry.

The Lavish Bungalow

According to a report in Bollywood Life, The Kapoor-Bhatt family’s new abode is no ordinary home. Costing a staggering Rs 250 crore, it surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s luxurious Jalsa in terms of extravagance. The bungalow promises luxury and sophistication.

Raha Kapoor: The Richest Baby in Bollywood

Raha Kapoor, the blue-eyed little girl who captured hearts when she made her first public appearance with her parents, is set to become a household name. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly planning to gift the bungalow to their daughter! Her parents’ decision to name the bungalow after her could make her the richest baby in Bollywood.

Alongside this grand property, Ranbir and Alia also own four flats in the Bandra area, collectively worth more than Rs 60 crore.

On Wednesday, the family paid a visit to the construction site to assess the status of the bungalow. Photos from the site showed Ranbir accompanied by Alia Bhatt and his mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Raha’s grandmother, the legendary actress Neetu Kapoor, will reportedly be the co-owner of the bungalow. Late actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu’s husband, had made her the half-owner of all his properties. Neetu herself recently acquired a lavish house worth Rs 15 crore in Bandra.

On work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, Ranbir has signed on for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love and War, which features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.