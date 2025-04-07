Hyderabad: Sidhu Jonnalagadda became super popular after his movie DJ Tillu became a huge hit. His funny dialogues, energetic acting, and cool style made him a favorite, especially among young people. His next movie, Tillu Square, was also a big hit and collected Rs. 46 crore in Telugu states.

Now, Sidhu is coming back with a new action movie called Jack, which will release on April 10, 2025.

Sidhu Jonnalagadda movie remuneration

Sidhu has now joined the top league of actors. He asked for a Rs. 10 crore payment for Jack — and the producer, BVSN Prasad, agreed without any problem. If Jack becomes a hit, it will be his third big success in a row.

Jack Sells for Rs. 25 Crore Even Before Release

Sidhu’s new movie Jack is already making news. The movie’s rights were sold for Rs. 25 crore in the Telugu states — Rs. 9 crore in the Nizam region and Rs. 16 crore in Andhra and Ceded areas. This is a big deal for a young star and shows how popular Sidhu has become.

The heroine in Jack is Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who became famous after the movie Baby. She is now said to be charging Rs. 1 crore for her role. Actor Prakash Raj will also be seen in an important role.

Jack to Have Two More Parts

There’s more! Jack is the first part of a trilogy. The next two movies will be called Jack Pro and Jack Pro Max. The music is being composed by Achu Rajamani, Sam CS, and Bobbili Suresh.