Tamannaah Bhatia owns world’s 5th largest diamond worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines for various reasons, both professional and personal. She was recently in news for her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. She back in headlines again but this time it’s not about the dating rumors, but for owning one of the world’s largest diamonds. Yes, you heard that right! Let’s get to know more about the precious stone.

Everything about Tamannaah’s huge diamond ring

Tamannaah’s collection of luxury style statements includes the world’s fifth-largest diamond, carefully set in a gorgeous ring. Because of its superb cut and sparkling luster, the diamond’s size and weight make it a truly spectacular possession, valued at a stunning Rs. 2 crores. The gleaming diamond ring was a heartfelt gift from Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan. Upasana gifted Tamannaah with this priceless jewel after being impressed by her amazing performance in the superhit Tollywood film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (in which the lead role was played by Chiranjeevi).

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela production business, was a huge hit at the movie box office in 2019. The film’s success pleased the producers, prompting them to express their gratitude with this magnificent present. Tamannaah also expressed her gratitude for the kind gift in a heartfelt reaction to Upasana‘s tweet, which included a photo of her wearing the stunning diamond ring.

The friendship formed between the two stars as a result of this noble act touched the hearts of fans and admirers alike.

On the work front, Tamannaah was most recently seen in Lust Stories 2.